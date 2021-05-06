Decrease in active COVID-19 cases, current hospitalizations reported in South Dakota Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 84 new COVID-19 cases and a decrease in current hospitalizations Thursday.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 123,157, 119,871 of which are considered by the department of health. Active cases continue a downward trend in the state. Active cases decreased by more than 70 to 1,309, the department of health reported Thursday.

The South Dakota Department of Health also reported a decrease in current hospitalizations. Current hospitalizations fell below 100 for the first time in weeks. Currently, 90 South Dakotans are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. Overall, 7,429 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.

Officials say 55.5% of South Dakotans over the age of 16 have received at least one vaccine dose, while 48.4% are fully vaccinated. This data includes vaccines administered by federal agencies like the IHS and VA. The state has administered a total of 608,540 vaccine doses.

The state reported one new death on Thursday. The state’s death toll now stands at 1,977.

