Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

DEVELOPING: Police responding to hostage situation at St. Cloud bank

Police are responding to a reported bank robbery turned hostage situation at a St. Cloud,...
Police are responding to a reported bank robbery turned hostage situation at a St. Cloud, Minnesota Wells Fargo.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are responding to a reported bank robbery and hostage situation at a St. Cloud bank.

Authorities have confirmed St. Cloud Police responded to a reported bank robbery just before 2 pm at the Wells Fargo on 33rd Avenue South. Authorities say an undisclosed number of bank employees are being held hostage inside.

No injuries have been reported. Police say this is an active and ongoing situation and are asking people to stay clear from the area.

St. Cloud Police Department is being assisted by the FBI and SWAT.

“We can confirm a hostage situation at Wells Fargo’s St. Cloud South branch, located at 200 33rd Avenue South. We are cooperating with local law enforcement and will do whatever we can to assist the authorities in their investigation. We recognize this is a traumatic moment for the community and our colleagues. The safety and security of our customers and employees is our most important priority.”

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File
2 South Dakota men killed in Minnesota highway crash
The 47-year-old woman, whose identity is being withheld, was found Sunday afternoon in a...
Woman missing for 5 months survives winter in Utah canyon
Sioux Falls Police say a CrimeStoppers tip led to the arrest of a suspect in connection with...
Ross Dress for Less robbery suspect arrested following standoff, CrimeStoppers tip
Nancee Bitz
Aberdeen police renew call for help in search for missing woman
A Moroccan nurse takes care of one of the nine babies protected in an incubator at the...
Woman, 25, gives birth to 9 babies after only expecting 7 in Morocco

Latest News

Deadwood, S.D.
Deadwood among tourism communities searching for workers
That 20 to 24 age group is one of the highest rates and probably the highest rate per thousand...
Avera Medical Minute: Questions and Answers about vaccinations for younger age groups
Backstreet Boys concert rescheduled for 2022 in Sioux Falls
Stroke care award (Source: Carondelet)
Avera Medical Minute: National Stroke Awareness Month