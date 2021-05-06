DEVELOPING: Police responding to hostage situation at St. Cloud bank

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are responding to a reported bank robbery and hostage situation at a St. Cloud bank.

Authorities have confirmed St. Cloud Police responded to a reported bank robbery just before 2 pm at the Wells Fargo on 33rd Avenue South. Authorities say an undisclosed number of bank employees are being held hostage inside.

No injuries have been reported. Police say this is an active and ongoing situation and are asking people to stay clear from the area.

St. Cloud Police Department is being assisted by the FBI and SWAT.

“We can confirm a hostage situation at Wells Fargo’s St. Cloud South branch, located at 200 33rd Avenue South. We are cooperating with local law enforcement and will do whatever we can to assist the authorities in their investigation. We recognize this is a traumatic moment for the community and our colleagues. The safety and security of our customers and employees is our most important priority.”

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.