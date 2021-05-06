Local artists showcase work during DTSF Art & Wine Walk

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thirty different Sioux Falls locations are teaming up with local artists for the bi-annual Downtown Sioux Falls Art and Wine Walk.

“Not only is it a community favorite, but it’s also some of these businesses’ favorite event,” Sadie Swier said, the Downtown Sioux Falls Community Outreach Coordinator.

The event begins at 5:00 pm Friday and runs until 8:00 pm. It is free to view the artwork. Visitors will also be able to purchase wine at $5 a glass or $25 for a wine sampling punch card. The businesses love that this event brings people together.

“We’re always reconnecting with friends and family who’s in from out of town. The event itself is kind of like a party at your house,” Terri Schuver said, the owner of Sticks and Steel in Sioux Falls.

Downtown Sioux Falls Inc. is not requiring participants to wear masks.

“But we do want to respect the businesses since we are given personal freedoms to choose to come out, these businesses are also choosing to either require masks or they’ll have masks and sanitizer available,” Swier said.

You can find a list of all 30 participating venues as well as samples of the art available to view on the DTSF website.

