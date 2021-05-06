Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Lots to be proud of with this SDSU Football Team

Jacks are 1 win away from FCS title game
By Mark Ovenden
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The F-C-S semi-finals are Saturday morning at 11:00 at Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings when the Jackrabbits host Delaware.

As we heard from John Stiegelmeier last night, he’s excited to have the game at home and also during the day after Sunday night’s late finish against Southern Illinois.

His team survived with a 31-26 win that came right down to the wire and this week will play a team that is always good on a yearly basis. The Jackrabbits have a chance to get to a place they’ve never been, the national championship game in Frisco, TX... And John Stiegelmeier knows there’s plenty to be proud of for Jackrabbit fans. “People are excited, people are proud. People are appreciative of what our program has accomplished but more importantly what our program stands for. The student athlete and success in all areas of their existence. You know what though, we have to win today to have a chance to win tomorrow. And that’s what we’re focused on,” says the SDSU Football Coach.

Delaware is more of a smash-mouth defensive team which is right up the Jacks ally... Very much a Missouri Valley type of team. Again the kickoff is 11 am Saturday morning in Brookings with plenty at stake.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emily Rose Grover, pictured right, was 17 when she was arrested. She turned 18 in April, and...
Florida teen charged as adult in rigged homecoming election
File
2 South Dakota men killed in Minnesota highway crash
The 47-year-old woman, whose identity is being withheld, was found Sunday afternoon in a...
Woman missing for 5 months survives winter in Utah canyon
Thief steals Augie pitcher’s prosthetic arm
WATCH: Thief steals Augie pitcher’s prosthetic arm
This year, 35 people will graduate from the Leadership Sioux Falls program.
Thirty-five people to graduate from leadership program

Latest News

Northwestern will try and make history without star QB who was named Offensive Player of the...
Red Raiders still haven’t reached goal of winning NAIA Football Championship
Dakota News Now Plays of the Week
Dakota News Now Plays of the Week
USF Loses pitcher's dual at Mankato
USF loses pitcher’s dual in college baseball at Mankato
Mount Marty out-scored in opener of GPAC Softball Tourney
Mount Marty falls in GPAC softball opener to Morningside