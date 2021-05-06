Lots to be proud of with this SDSU Football Team

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The F-C-S semi-finals are Saturday morning at 11:00 at Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings when the Jackrabbits host Delaware.

As we heard from John Stiegelmeier last night, he’s excited to have the game at home and also during the day after Sunday night’s late finish against Southern Illinois.

His team survived with a 31-26 win that came right down to the wire and this week will play a team that is always good on a yearly basis. The Jackrabbits have a chance to get to a place they’ve never been, the national championship game in Frisco, TX... And John Stiegelmeier knows there’s plenty to be proud of for Jackrabbit fans. “People are excited, people are proud. People are appreciative of what our program has accomplished but more importantly what our program stands for. The student athlete and success in all areas of their existence. You know what though, we have to win today to have a chance to win tomorrow. And that’s what we’re focused on,” says the SDSU Football Coach.

Delaware is more of a smash-mouth defensive team which is right up the Jacks ally... Very much a Missouri Valley type of team. Again the kickoff is 11 am Saturday morning in Brookings with plenty at stake.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.