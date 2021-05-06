Avera Medical Minute
Medicaid expansion group loses ballot timeline challenge

Medicaid(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - The South Dakota Supreme Court has rejected an effort by Medicaid supporters to challenge a constitutional amendment that would make it more difficult to expand the federal program to more people in need.

The ruling Wednesday is a setback for the Medicaid expansion group, Dakotans for Health. The group wants voters to pass a constitutional amendment in November 2022 to expand eligibility for Medicaid.

But the Legislature has proposed its own constitutional amendment that ballot initiatives like Medicaid expansion must meet a 60% vote requirement.

The Supreme Court’s ruling means the vote on that constitutional amendment will happen in the June 2022 primary election.

