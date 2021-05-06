Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Meet the Candidates: Marc Murren

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls School District has a School Board Election this month and we are sitting down with the five candidates running for the two open seats.

Cory Begley, Paulette Ludens, Marc Murren, Kate Parker, and Anthony Pizer are in the running.

Marc Murren joined us on Dakota News Now Wednesday. You can watch part one of our interview with Murren above and part two below.

Election Day is May 18, with absentee voting beginning Monday. For more information on the election, visit sf.k12.sd.us.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emily Rose Grover, pictured right, was 17 when she was arrested. She turned 18 in April, and...
Florida teen charged as adult in rigged homecoming election
File
2 South Dakota men killed in Minnesota highway crash
The 47-year-old woman, whose identity is being withheld, was found Sunday afternoon in a...
Woman missing for 5 months survives winter in Utah canyon
Thief steals Augie pitcher’s prosthetic arm
WATCH: Thief steals Augie pitcher’s prosthetic arm
This year, 35 people will graduate from the Leadership Sioux Falls program.
Thirty-five people to graduate from leadership program

Latest News

Living Springs Church
Poll: Messaging from religious leaders most effective at encouraging South Dakotan’s to get vaccinated
NOAA logo
NOAA releases new climate normals Tuesday
Sanford vaccinating homebound persons
Sanford Health offering COVID-19 vaccine for homebound people
South Dakota Retailers celebrate Small Business Week