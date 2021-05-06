Mild End of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Most of us didn’t make it out of the 40′s yesterday, but mild air has settled back in. It was another chilly morning which caused some frost to form. We’re going to be seeing that happen yet again across parts of the area as our overnight lows fall into the lower to mid 30′s.

Sunshine will be back for Friday with high temperatures getting into the mid 60′s. Clouds will increase Friday night and into Saturday which will be out ahead of some rainfall that will be moving through. The higher accumulations of rainfall should be focused in western South Dakota which is a great area because this is where we need some extra moisture due to the drought conditions ongoing.

Northeastern South Dakota won’t see as much rainfall from this event, but western South Dakota could wind up with a half inch to an inch of new rainfall. A chance for some spotty showers will be possible on Sunday for Mother’s Day, but most of the area should remain dry with more clouds than sun. Highs this weekend will only be in the 50′s on Saturday and Sunday.

Next week will be in the upper 50′s to the lower 60′s to begin with highs climbing into the upper 60′s and lower 70′s by the end of the week with rain chances returning next Wednesday and Friday.

