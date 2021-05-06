Minnesota governor announces timeline to end state COVID-19 restrictions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The governor of Minnesota is announcing a three-step timeline to end nearly all the state’s COVID-19 restrictions in the coming months.

Gov. Tim Walz is set to formally announce the plan in a press conference Thursday, though his office released details of the plan prior to the briefing.

Officials say the announcement comes as more than 2.6 million Minnesotans have gotten their shot and the state is on track to vaccinate 70 percent of Minnesotans by the end of June. Nearly 90 percent of Minnesotans over the age of 65 have gotten at least one dose. New COVID-cases have been on the decline in the state since mid-April.

The first step takes place May 7. It includes initial steps to relax some restrictions, primarily in outdoor settings. Limits for outdoor dining and events will be removed, and ends mask requirements at outdoor venues except those with over 500 people. It also eliminates state-established mandatory closing time for bars and restaurants.

Officials say the second step begins on May 28. Remaining capacity and distancing limits will come to an end, including for indoor events and gatherings. At this point, the only requirements will include face coverings indoors, as well as outdoor events with over 500 people, and businesses must maintain their established plans to keep employees and customers safe.

The third step takes place once 70 percent of Minnesotans over the age of 16 are vaccinated, or July 1 - whichever comes first. The remaining face covering requirement and the requirement for preparedness plans will end. Work on vaccines will continue, and local jurisdictions and entities may set their own mask policies.

Because the youngest Minnesotans are not yet eligible for the vaccine, the Safe Learning Plan for schools will continue until the end of the school year to protect students, teachers, and staff in schools.

Additional protections will remain, including the eviction moratorium, a ban on price gouging, and eligibility exemptions for people who receive state services. The State will continue its emergency efforts to get Minnesotans tested and vaccinated and will continue to monitor the virus and the growth of variants in the months to come.

Local jurisdictions and businesses may still require masks and have other requirements beyond July 1.

