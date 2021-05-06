Avera Medical Minute
Mount Marty falls in GPAC softball opener to Morningside

Lancers hit back to back HR’s
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -Emma Burns and Kelly Amezcua hit back to back HR’s Wednesday in the opening round game of the GPAC Softball Tournament in Sioux City and the Lancers took a 3-0 lead. But Morningside rallied for a 6-5 win. Mount Marty will play an elimination game on Thursday. At the other site in Midland, Northwestern lost to Jamestown 3-2 and eliminated Briar Cliff 4-2.

