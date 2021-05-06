Avera Medical Minute
National Day of Prayer returns to in-person event in Aberdeen

By Cooper Seamer
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Having to move online last year due to the pandemic, organizers were able to return to an in-person event in Aberdeen for the 70th National Day of Prayer.

Usually organizers in Aberdeen have the event at a neutral location; most recently before the pandemic in the community room at the Aberdeen Police Department. But because of the need to offer more space, it was held at the First United Methodist Church in Aberdeen.

“But I believe that we had more people today than we’ve had in the past. And so, it was great to have everyone come together.” said organizing committee member Bobbie Ekanger.

Ekanger said that hardships of the pandemic also helped spark more interest in the day, with people looking to come together after what’s been a separating time.

“I think as things have changed over the past few years, I think people are beginning to realize they need to call out to God. We can’t do it all on our own.”

Ekanger also said the pandemic had a benefit on Thursday’s event. Not only did it help renew interest in the day, but practice with livestreaming allowed this year’s event to remain online for those to watch. It’s something she said is a tool that could be used for future days of prayer.

“Really, our audience is a lot larger than the people who filled chairs here today. What we thought was something bad, turned out for good.”

