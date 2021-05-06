Plant sale Saturday raises money for Minnehaha Master Gardeners

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The regional Minnehaha Extension Master Gardeners organization is having its annual plant sale Saturday at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Last year, organizers had to cancel it because of the pandemic. But it’s back this year to raise money for scholarships for students at Southeast Technical Institute.

Local growers donate perennials, annuals, vegetables, and other plant varieties to the sale. People then are able to buy them at a low cost, and the money goes back to the Minnehaha Master Gardeners. Plants can be as low as $0.25. Cami Jacobsen, the spokesperson for the event, said a plant like a hydrangea can cost more than $10, but most plants are much cheaper at the sale. The money from this event will go specifically to students at Southeast Tech.

But the organization does work throughout the Sioux Falls community. The gardeners share their knowledge and provide resources for community members while keeping up gardens throughout the city. These certified master gardeners receive extensive education through South Dakota State’s horticulture department.

The plant sale is from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM Saturday. Registration is required because of COVID-19. If you don’t do it ahead of time, you can do it at the door. Masks are required, hand sanitizer will be available, and there will be a limited number of people in the building at a time.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.