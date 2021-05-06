SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Sunshine will be back for our Thursday along with some warmer temperatures. Highs will be back in the 60s for most of us with a few 70s possible. The wind will pick up a bit this afternoon with gusts around 25 to 30 possible for some. We’ll see similar temperatures around the region Friday with plenty of sunshine.

Over the weekend, we’ll see another round of rain is on the way. Chances of rain will spread across the region Saturday morning from west to east. The rain is slowing down, so it’s looking like rain chances will increase across eastern South Dakota by the late afternoon and evening. Highs will only be in the 50s.

Some light rain will stick around the southeastern parts of the viewing area early Sunday with more cloud cover continuing to hang with us. We’ll be in the 50s once more on Mother’s Day. Early next week, some chances for rain will move in by Wednesday and the end of next week with high temperatures generally staying in the 60s which will be slightly below average for that time of the year.

