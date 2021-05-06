Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Plenty of Sunshine

Nice, Mild Temps
By Aaron Doudna
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 3:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Sunshine will be back for our Thursday along with some warmer temperatures. Highs will be back in the 60s for most of us with a few 70s possible. The wind will pick up a bit this afternoon with gusts around 25 to 30 possible for some. We’ll see similar temperatures around the region Friday with plenty of sunshine.

Over the weekend, we’ll see another round of rain is on the way. Chances of rain will spread across the region Saturday morning from west to east. The rain is slowing down, so it’s looking like rain chances will increase across eastern South Dakota by the late afternoon and evening. Highs will only be in the 50s.

Some light rain will stick around the southeastern parts of the viewing area early Sunday with more cloud cover continuing to hang with us. We’ll be in the 50s once more on Mother’s Day. Early next week, some chances for rain will move in by Wednesday and the end of next week with high temperatures generally staying in the 60s which will be slightly below average for that time of the year.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File
2 South Dakota men killed in Minnesota highway crash
The 47-year-old woman, whose identity is being withheld, was found Sunday afternoon in a...
Woman missing for 5 months survives winter in Utah canyon
Sioux Falls Police say a CrimeStoppers tip led to the arrest of a suspect in connection with...
Ross Dress for Less robbery suspect arrested following standoff, CrimeStoppers tip
A Moroccan nurse takes care of one of the nine babies protected in an incubator at the...
Woman, 25, gives birth to 9 babies after only expecting 7 in Morocco
Nancee Bitz
Aberdeen police renew call for help in search for missing woman

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Rain Ending and Clouds Clearing
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Wednesday Team Weather
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Wednesday Team Weather
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Rain Arriving Tonight
Rain moves in tonight and into Wednesday
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Tuesday Team Weather