Red Raiders still haven’t reached goal of winning NAIA Football Championship

ORANGE CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Red Raiders of Northwestern are in the NAIA National Championship game Monday night, but they will be without the Offensive Player of the Year in the country and 1st Team All-American in Tyson Kooima. His 4-year stats are almost hard to comprehend. But wide receiver Shane Solberg is 2nd team All-American so Matt McCarty still has plenty of weapons.

They proved that Saturday night when Cade Moser went over 300 yards in receiving including this 75 yarder in the 4th quarter. And then trailing by 4 with time running out, Kooima somehow managed to get this pass to Michael Story for the 44-41 win over defending national champion Morningside.

It was probably the biggest win in school history. So can they quickly put that behind them with the national championship game still to play Monday night? ”These guys have had their goals set on one thing and all along our goal wasn’t to beat Morningside. Our goal isn’t to win the GPAC. Our goal is to win a national championship. We knew we’d have to go through these guys and these guys aren’t satisfied with that. I guarantee you they’ll be ready to play next weekend,” says Northwestern Football Coach Matt McCarty.

But what a story Saturday night’s win will be for people to tell in years to come. Especially by Michael Story who made the game-winning catch. The Red Raiders are now 1 win short of their goal before the season started.

