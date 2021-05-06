Avera Medical Minute
Resignation of Brandon mayor opens position to Brandon residents

Brandon city council continues deadlock over who should become new mayor.
By Ernest Cottier
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Former Brandon mayor Paul Lundberg resigned on March 1 of this year, but his position is still yet to be filled.

The city council has the ability to appoint someone to fulfill the mayoral term until the next city election in April. However, the council remains deadlocked on deciding who will fill the position.

In the past, city council deadlocks were broken by the mayor who would cast the tie-breaking vote, but without a current mayor, the council remains stuck in place.

The city of Brandon has now opened the mayoral position to other Brandon city residents to apply.

City Administrator Bryan Read says the move is almost like a job opening.

“We advertise to let interested citizens know that we have a vacancy and then those interested citizens come in and meet with the city council,” said Read.

Three candidates have already applied for the open mayor position with two of them being called to votes that have ended in 3-3 deadlocks among the 6-person council.

The third candidate is hoping for the council to vote on him for mayor at the next meeting.

“I haven’t had that opportunity to be voted on yet so right now we have a deadlock and I don’t see that deadlock breaking with the two current candidates,” said Mayoral candidate TJ Cameron.

While the council is supposed to appoint a new mayor as quickly as they can, some candidates believe that this could go on for a long time if the council refuses to call for a vote.

“Theoretically this could go on all the way to the election cycle,” said Cameron. “The council has an obligation to make an appointment as soon as possible but they also need a majority to make that appointment.”

The cutoff date for applying for mayor of Brandon ends on Wednesday, May 12th.

Whoever wins the city council vote for mayor is only guaranteed the position until April of 2022. That’s when the next general election will decide who will hold the position for the next four years.

