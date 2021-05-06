Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

USF loses pitcher’s dual in college baseball at Mankato

Cougars get strong effort from Cole Schumacher in loss to Mavs
By Mark Ovenden
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, MN (Dakota News Now) -Despite a sterling effort on the mound from Cole Schumacher, the University of Sioux Falls Baseball Team (19-17, 14-17 NSIC) dropped a 2-0 decision at Minn. State (29-6, 25-6 NSIC) on Wednesday.

Schumacher (1-3) allowed just one hit & had a strikeout in throwing 84 pitches across six innings. Both teams had just one hit. Schumacher, who lowered his earned run average to 3.97, threw his second complete game of the season. He had three walks but was the victim of two unearned runs.Nick Altermatt (4-1) of MSU had 11 strikeouts over seven innings in throwing 112 pitches. He walked two batters and gave up a hit to Connor King of USF.

The scheduled second game of the doubleheader was rained out and will be moved to Thursday, May 6 at 1:30 pm in Mankato.

Recap courtesy USF Athletics

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emily Rose Grover, pictured right, was 17 when she was arrested. She turned 18 in April, and...
Florida teen charged as adult in rigged homecoming election
File
2 South Dakota men killed in Minnesota highway crash
The 47-year-old woman, whose identity is being withheld, was found Sunday afternoon in a...
Woman missing for 5 months survives winter in Utah canyon
Thief steals Augie pitcher’s prosthetic arm
WATCH: Thief steals Augie pitcher’s prosthetic arm
This year, 35 people will graduate from the Leadership Sioux Falls program.
Thirty-five people to graduate from leadership program

Latest News

Northwestern will try and make history without star QB who was named Offensive Player of the...
Red Raiders still haven’t reached goal of winning NAIA Football Championship
SDSU Football fans have plenty to be proud of as Jacks prepare for FCS semi's on Saturday
Lots to be proud of with this SDSU Football Team
Dakota News Now Plays of the Week
Dakota News Now Plays of the Week
Mount Marty out-scored in opener of GPAC Softball Tourney
Mount Marty falls in GPAC softball opener to Morningside