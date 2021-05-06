USF loses pitcher’s dual in college baseball at Mankato

MANKATO, MN (Dakota News Now) -Despite a sterling effort on the mound from Cole Schumacher, the University of Sioux Falls Baseball Team (19-17, 14-17 NSIC) dropped a 2-0 decision at Minn. State (29-6, 25-6 NSIC) on Wednesday.

Schumacher (1-3) allowed just one hit & had a strikeout in throwing 84 pitches across six innings. Both teams had just one hit. Schumacher, who lowered his earned run average to 3.97, threw his second complete game of the season. He had three walks but was the victim of two unearned runs.Nick Altermatt (4-1) of MSU had 11 strikeouts over seven innings in throwing 112 pitches. He walked two batters and gave up a hit to Connor King of USF.

The scheduled second game of the doubleheader was rained out and will be moved to Thursday, May 6 at 1:30 pm in Mankato.

Recap courtesy USF Athletics

