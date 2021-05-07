Active cases, hospitalizations continue downward trend in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 78 new COVID-19 cases as active cases and hospitalizations continue a downward trend Friday

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 123,233, 120,002 of which are considered by the department of health. Active cases continue a downward trend in the state. Active cases decreased by more than 50 to 1,251, the department of health reported Friday.

The South Dakota Department of Health also reported a decrease in current hospitalizations. Current hospitalizations fell below 100 for the first time in weeks on Thursday Currently, 77 South Dakotans are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. Overall, 7,453 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.

Officials say 55.5% of South Dakotans over the age of 16 have received at least one vaccine dose, while 48.9% are fully vaccinated. This data includes vaccines administered by federal agencies like the IHS and VA. The state has administered a total of 608,540 vaccine doses.

The state reported three new deaths on Friday. The state’s death toll now stands at 1,980.

