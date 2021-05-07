Another Nice Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see plenty of sunshine for our Friday! High temperatures will get back into the mid to upper 60s across the region. Clouds will increase Friday night and into Saturday which will be ahead of our next chance of rain over the weekend. The higher accumulations of rainfall should be focused in western South Dakota which is a great area because this is where we need some extra moisture due to the drought conditions ongoing.

Northeastern South Dakota won’t see as much rainfall from this event, but western South Dakota could wind up with a half inch to an inch of new rainfall. A chance for some spotty showers will be possible on Sunday morning for Mother’s Day, but most of the area should remain dry with more clouds than sun. Highs this weekend will only be in the 50s.

Next week, highs will start off in the upper 50s to the low 60s. We’ll slowly see temperatures warm as we head through next week. Eventually, we’ll get back into the upper 60s and low 70s. There’s a slight chance we could see a few showers next Wednesday and next Friday.

