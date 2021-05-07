Augie women’s tennis team has truly international roster

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Using a program to identify the members of the Augustana women’s tennis doesn’t do much good since the name of the game is trying to figure out how to say their names.

“We got Valeriya Monko., Augustana Senior Grace Goble says. “Or with the Russian pronunciation it will be (different),” Augustana Sophomore Aleksandra Kistanova says.

“Florentia....I’m not even going to attempt her last name because she’ll probably be watching this video!” Augustana Head Coach Marc Kurtz says.

“Florentia Hadjigeorgiou!” Goble says. “Florentia Hadjigeorgiou! Honestly I’m not sure how to say Margerita’s last name (Chouliara)!” Kistanova says.

Augie’s roster of eight features six nationalities from around the world, including Russia, Mexico, Greece and Cyprus. Aside from phone calls and facetime, most never see the Augustana campus until they arrive. “I told my friends that I was going to South Dakota and everyone was like, what is that? Where is that? Is it somewhere by California in the south or what? For me it is always easier to talk to international students because I kind of feel more comfortable with them because we are in the same situation,” Kistanova says.

Helping the create a family environment in which to thrive. This year they’re 18-2 and ranked 21st in the country.

It’s a class in cultures that will serve the Vikings long after they finish playing together. “When I get to be a physician and I encounter people from different countries or different languages and such I think this will really help me, the diversity,” Goble says.

And the first lesson coming up with good nicknames. “Pretty simple ones. Florentia is Flo, Margarita is Margs.” Kurtz says.

“And I’m G!” Goble says.

With the the VIkings, Zach Borg, Dakota News Now Sports.

