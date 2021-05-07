Farmers market returning to Aberdeen this weekend

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With new landscaping and paint being touched up, the new Malchow Plaza in Aberdeen is getting ready to host it’s first official event Saturday. That being the revamped Aberdeen Farmers Market, which didn’t run at all last year due to the pandemic.

“It just kind of sat at the city and nobody had really taken it back.” said Market on the Plaza Co-Owner Carly Pochop. “It had been moved to different parks and whatnot. It was actually on Thursdays from 2:00 to 6:00.”

The market is being picked up by the Market on the Plaza as an event of their own. Now happening weekly on Saturdays from May 8th through October 16th, Pochop said they’re hoping the market will spark new interest and draw in new vendors. One of those new vendors is BAM Pottery owner Breanne Mueller.

“I’m excited to be outside, I’m excited to be at a new thing, both the plaza and the new farmers market. I think there’s going to be a lot of cool events down there.” said Mueller.

Pochop hopes that having the market every Saturday at the plaza will help draw in people to other downtown businesses. And she said having the market permanently will help establish it, and the plaza, as a place of activity.

“We’re just excited to be able to have people feel the space, to be in the space. And just to start doing the things that Aberdeen has been wanting for so long.” said Pochop.

The market begins Saturday at 9:00 am, and goes until 1:00 pm. Pochop said they will continue to have the event outside, rain or shine.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.