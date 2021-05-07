Grant helps fund AEDS for Law Enforcement in South Dakota

BRANDON S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Law enforcement officers are often the first people on-scene for emergency calls in rural areas. Making sure they have life-saving equipment on hand is vitally important. One particular incident in Brandon is highlighting the importance of that equipment and the funding needed to secure it.

At the Brandon Police Department, an AED like this can be found in all seven of their patrol cars. This is all thanks to a grant they received in November of 2019 through the Helmsley Charitable Trust.

In August of 2020, Brandon police officer Andrew Nygaard responded to a call of a man unconscious on the floor. He started CPR, which wasn’t working. So he deployed his AED.

“That had basically made it a lot easier. So when you open up the AED it will literally tell you everything that you need to do. On the AED itself it has a little diagram to where you place the pads on the patient and I placed those pads on the patient. Within seconds it had told me basically it was charging and to deliver a shock,” said Nygaard.

That shock is what ended up saving the man’s life. Officer Nygaard is grateful he had the device with him.

“Just having that device save being able to save somebody’s life is the difference between somebody having a loved one with them or not and that’s what means the most,” said Nygaard.

These AEDs were provided to the Brandon Police Department in 2019 through a grant from the Helmsley Charitable Trust. It’s an organization that supports many health-related initiatives across the world including rural healthcare.

“Rural healthcare is very important to Helmsley Charitable Trust because it is underfunded, especially in the upper midwest. Over ten years ago, we did a study that showed great disparities in giving in the upper midwest,” said Walter Panzirer, Trustee for Helmsley Charitable Trust.

The trust has provided South Dakota with a $3.6 million grant which placed 1,200 AEDs in law enforcement vehicles across the state.

“In South Dakota, we’ve had five saves so far in such a small time period. So if you put it into perspective these are five South Dakotans that without this technology out there they probably would be dead,” said Panzirer.

AEDs have also been placed in Iowa, North Dakota, Montana, and Wyoming totalling around 11,000 devices.

For more information, visit www.helmsleytrust.org.

