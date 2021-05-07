Avera Medical Minute
Jacks are excited to play a new team in Delaware in FCS Semi-finals Saturday

By Mark Ovenden
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Jackrabbits are home again on Saturday. John Stiegelmeier told me on Calling All Sports today how much that means to his program to have earned the home field. And they have a chance to make the title game for the first time ever.

So how much more fun or interesting will it be to play a team like Delaware... Somebody new this week. ”There’s no doubt. There’s an excitement about playing somebody different and couple with the semifinals. It’s kind of like do you want to read then same book over or do want to read a different book?” says the Jackrabbits head coach.

That’s an easy answer. I never read a book twice. This might be a different book but the Jacks hope it has another happy ending and a trip to Frisco.

