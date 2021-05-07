Juniper Apothecary hosts Mother’s Day planting event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Juniper Apothecary in Sioux Falls is hosting an event on Saturday allowing kids to decorate flower pots as a gift for Mother’s Day.

“Moms and children can come and do it together. Dads can bring their kids down to make a gift for mom, but more so it’s just a way to spread joy with flowers and make Mother’s Day feel special this year,” Brittany Sopko said, the owner of Juniper Apothecary.

Visitors will be able to choose a four-inch pot and decorate it using stickers and markers before choosing a flower and filling it with dirt.

“You can write whatever you want on it, you really can express how you feel for your mom through what you decorate on the pot,” Sopko said.

Juniper Apothecary has hosted Mother’s Day events in the past.

“We really just wanted to try something different. The pot is a keepsake for you to remember the 2021 Mother’s Day. It’s just a way to give back and do something a little different than we usually do,” Sopko said.

The event begins at 10:00 am and runs until 1:00 pm. It costs $10 per plant to participate.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.