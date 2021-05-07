Lincoln edges Washington 5-4 in HS Baseball
Patriots beat Warriors as Hammerstom makes great catch!
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -An exciting game at Ronken Field Thursday night between Lincoln and Washington.
3rd inning one on for Washington’s Nate Olson who goes the other way to right for a single and that brings home Grant Behrend and the game is tied at 1...
6th inning 2 on and Lincoln’s Ryne Hammerstrom hits it deep to the gap and it falls in...2 runs come into score and Lincoln goes up 4-1.
But he also did it with his glove in the home half of the inning when Washington’s Aiden Beck hits it deep to center but Hammerstrom makes a Willie Mays type catch on Willie Mays’ 90th birthday and it turned out to be a game-saving catch.
Top of the 7th Lincolns Ty Schaefer doubles down the line and scores Dalton Garbers and Lincoln ends up winning 5-4. So Ryne’s great catch was the difference!
