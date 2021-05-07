Avera Medical Minute
Meet the Candidates: Cory Begley

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls School District has a School Board Election this month and we are sitting down with the five candidates running for the two open seats.

Cory Begley, Paulette Ludens, Marc Murren, Kate Parker, and Anthony Pizer are in the running.

Cory Begley joined Dakota News Now on Thursday. You can watch part one of our interview with Begley above and part two below.

Election Day is May 18, with absentee voting beginning Monday. For more information on the election, visit sf.k12.sd.us.

