Minnesota community vaccination sites now taking walk-ins

(KSFY)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Vaccine-eligible Minnesotans can walk in for a COVID-19 shot without an appointment at the state’s Community Vaccination Program locations effective immediately.

The governor’s office says walk-ins for Minnesotans age 16 and older are now accepted at the state sites in Bloomington at the Mall of America, St. Paul at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium, Lino Lakes and Oakdale.

Walk-ins for Minnesotans 18 and up are now accepted at the Mankato, Duluth, Rochester and St. Cloud sites. The federally-supported State Fairgrounds site is not accepting walk-ins.

The state is encouraging parents and guardians to join their 16- and 17-year-olds and get vaccinated at the same time.

