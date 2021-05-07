Avera Medical Minute
Minnesota governor announces plans to relax COVID restrictions

By Ernest Cottier
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -On Thursday, Minnesota governor Tim Walz announced the state’s three-phase plan to loosen COVID restrictions throughout Minnesota.

gOV. Walz says the timeline of ending restrictions comes as the most at-risk Minnesotans including; seniors, educators, and front-line workers have received their vaccination.

“Over two and a half million Minnesotans have had the vaccine, over two million are fully vaccinated, hundreds of millions of doses have been given,” says Walz.

The first step in the plan will start Friday with the easing of restrictions on outdoor gatherings.

Limits will be removed for outdoor dining, events, and other get-togethers with under 500 people.

Another change will be to Minnesota bars, as all bars have had a required 11 p.m. closing time for most of the pandemic but starting tomorrow that will also come to an end.

“In this city, a lot of our business is later at night, it really hurt our us to close at 11 p.m. We get a lot of business from 11:30 to 2 a.m. so we are looking forward to being open at that time again,” says “The Tap” bar manager Nick Paulus.

Governor Walz says the second phase of the plan is ending capacity and social distancing limits just before Memorial Day.

These include ending the requirement for face coverings indoors and for outdoor events that exceed 500 people.

Many Minnesota restaurant owners are excited about the announcement as the chance to return their business to normal is now closer than ever.

“It’s great there is a light at the end of the tunnel it is almost over. We struggled through two rounds of COVID that we got shut down at just to know that we actually get to open at 75% capacity then 100% is huge.” said “75 Diner” owner Codie Deutsch.

The final phase in Walz’s plan will be ending the statewide mask mandate either on July 1 or when 70% of the state’s population has been vaccinated.

