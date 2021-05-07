Old Crow Medicine Show coming to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Pepper Entertainment announced Friday Old Crow Medicine Show will perform at The District in Sioux Falls Friday, July 30th. The show will start at 10:00 AM. Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, May 14th at 10:00 AM.

The band has been around for more than 20 years. They have won two Grammy Awards for “Best Folk Album” and “Best Long Form Music Video.” They were in Boone, NC years ago when he caught the attention of folk icon Doc Watson. Watson invited the band to play at his festival MerleFest, and that really surged them into fame.

