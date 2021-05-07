Police presence near 8th Street and Cleveland Avenue in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A heavy police presence was visible in the area of 8th Street and Cleveland Avenue near downtown Sioux Falls Thursday evening.

Crews were called to the area before 9 p.m.

Witnesses in the area tell Dakota News Now they heard the sound of gunshots.

Sioux Falls Police say one person was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound.

The Crime Lab was on scene Thursday evening.

