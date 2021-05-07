Red Raiders football team is glad to have one more week together

ORANGE CITY, IA . (Dakota News Now) -The Northwestern Red Raiders are getting ready to play one more game after that crazy win over Morningside to advance to the NAIAA championship game. Cade Moser caught passes for 300 yards and scored a huge 4th quarter TD before the game winning pass to Michael Storey with 16 seconds left by Tyson Kooima who got hurt and won’t play in the title game.

It’s one more week for these guys to enjoy what’s been a crazy season that started in the fall and ends Monday night. ”It means everything, I mean this team, we’ve worked so hard through the COVID and all the regulations we’ve had to deal with just to get to this long journey back to the spring and the playoff mode. It’s incredible. I love this team so much,” says wide receiver Cade Moser.

Head coach Matt McCarty feels the same way. ”This group is just so awesome. They are so much fun to be around and they love each other so much and they care about each other so much. So the opportunity that we get to be together another week with these guys. And this senior class is winners, They know how to win and they love to compete together. I’m thankful we get another week with these guys.”

The Red Raiders leave in the morning for Louisiana where they will play Lindsey Wilson in the title game Monday night. And they are hoping to keep the magical season going after that dramatic win over Morningside last Saturday in Sioux City.

