Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Red Raiders football team is glad to have one more week together

One more game left for the Northwestern football team
By Mark Ovenden
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE CITY, IA . (Dakota News Now) -The Northwestern Red Raiders are getting ready to play one more game after that crazy win over Morningside to advance to the NAIAA championship game. Cade Moser caught passes for 300 yards and scored a huge 4th quarter TD before the game winning pass to Michael Storey with 16 seconds left by Tyson Kooima who got hurt and won’t play in the title game.

It’s one more week for these guys to enjoy what’s been a crazy season that started in the fall and ends Monday night. ”It means everything, I mean this team, we’ve worked so hard through the COVID and all the regulations we’ve had to deal with just to get to this long journey back to the spring and the playoff mode. It’s incredible. I love this team so much,” says wide receiver Cade Moser.

Head coach Matt McCarty feels the same way. ”This group is just so awesome. They are so much fun to be around and they love each other so much and they care about each other so much. So the opportunity that we get to be together another week with these guys. And this senior class is winners, They know how to win and they love to compete together. I’m thankful we get another week with these guys.”

The Red Raiders leave in the morning for Louisiana where they will play Lindsey Wilson in the title game Monday night. And they are hoping to keep the magical season going after that dramatic win over Morningside last Saturday in Sioux City.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File
2 South Dakota men killed in Minnesota highway crash
The 47-year-old woman, whose identity is being withheld, was found Sunday afternoon in a...
Woman missing for 5 months survives winter in Utah canyon
Mickelson Middle School
Brookings mom searching for answers after a teacher allegedly pushed her kid
Sioux Falls Police say a CrimeStoppers tip led to the arrest of a suspect in connection with...
Ross Dress for Less robbery suspect arrested following standoff, CrimeStoppers tip
Police are responding to a reported bank robbery turned hostage situation at a St. Cloud,...
DEVELOPING: Police responding to hostage situation at St. Cloud bank

Latest News

Augie women's tennis team has international roster
Augie women’s tennis team has truly international roster
SDSU is glad to face brand new opponent in Delaware
Jacks are excited to play a new team in Delaware in FCS Semi-finals Saturday
Hammerstom makes great catch as Lincoln edges Washington 5-4
Lincoln edges Washington 5-4 in HS Baseball
Mankato beats USF 7-3 in NSIC baseball
USF falls to Mankato in college baseball