Some Sioux Falls businesses struggle to find employees

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Business is starting to pick up as more people feel comfortable leaving their homes. However, some places are struggling to find employees.

At Overtime Sports Grill and Bar management is looking to hire for almost every position.

“The pandemic definitely had an effect on things. A lot of people learned to go to the fast food places more, getting that type of stuff. So obviously they were needing more help and so they started increasing their pay to attract more help,” said Overtime Co-owner Jeff Dougherty.

“Even pre-pandemic really in Sioux Falls we’ve just had an overabundance of restaurants and dining and just not enough help,” he added.

To find employees they are offering a $100 hiring bonus after working 45 days and $100 more after 90 days. They are also offering incentives to retain current employees, such as in-house promotions and cash rewards.

“We also implemented what we call premium pay. So basically what that is is they get paid extra for every hour they work during a month’s pay period as long as they don’t have any issues with conflicts at work,” said Dougherty.

JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars is looking for part-time staff for their events.

“We get calls daily, literally daily and emails daily asking us if we’re available. And we’re having to say ‘no’ more and more just because of the staffing issue. We just don’t have the manpower for it,” said JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars Owner Tom Slattery.

A job fair was successful in the past so the owner held one recently. Two years ago, around 30 people attended.

“This time I had seven, and we promoted it about the same we did last time,” said Slattery.

So they’ve switched to a referral approach.

“Anybody who currently works for us gets a referral bonus for bringing in solid employees, whether they work for events or work for us in-house,” said Slattery.

They are looking to hire around 30 people.

Both businesses ask that customers be understanding as they try to fill positions.

As of May 5th, there are more than 23-thousand job openings in South Dakota on the state department of labor’s database.

Those interested in applying at JJ’s can email jobs@jjswine.com

Those interested in applying at Overtime can head to their website.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.