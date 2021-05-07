Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

USF falls to Mankato in college baseball

Mavs win 5th straight
By Mark Ovenden
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 11:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, MN (Dakota News Now) -A late rally from No. 15 Minnesota State was the difference as the University of Sioux Falls Baseball Team (19-18, 14-18 NSIC) dropped a 7-3 NSIC decision on Thursday. The game was the second part of a mid-week series but was moved due to rain on Wednesday.The Cougars now sit 14-18 in the NSIC and in ninth place in the NSIC. USF, which is 19-18, overall will go to Concordia St. Paul (14-21, 10-19 NSIC) for a three-game series on Friday (1:30/3:30 pm), May 6, and Saturday (Noon), May 7. The series with CSP will conclude the regular season.

USF had a solid start from Caleb Ditmarson (2-3), who took the loss. He threw six innings and allowed six hits and three runs with three walks and two strikeouts. Alex Bertram (inning, three hits, one run) and Payton Livingston (inning, three hits, three runs, walk) finished up for USF. USF’s offense was led by junior outfielder Trey Hubers, who had a pair of hits, run scored and RBI. USF totaled seven hits and also had a hit (double) and a run scored by Tyler Blackburn. Ryan Bernardy had a double and Zane Butts added a single and run scored. Also for USF, Ryan Meyer had a single and Noah Buss provided an RBI.

Minnesota State opened the scoring in the first with a single tally before USF’s took a 2-1 lead on an RBI single from Hubers. USF also scored on a passed ball. In the fourth inning, MSU took the lead for good with two runs. They added a single run in the seventh frame and three in the eighth inning for a 7-2 lead. USF scored in the ninth inning when Butts singled and advanced to third on a base hit by Hubers. Butts scored on a sacrifice fly from Buss.

Recap courtesy USF Athletics

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File
2 South Dakota men killed in Minnesota highway crash
The 47-year-old woman, whose identity is being withheld, was found Sunday afternoon in a...
Woman missing for 5 months survives winter in Utah canyon
Mickelson Middle School
Brookings mom searching for answers after a teacher allegedly pushed her kid
Sioux Falls Police say a CrimeStoppers tip led to the arrest of a suspect in connection with...
Ross Dress for Less robbery suspect arrested following standoff, CrimeStoppers tip
Police are responding to a reported bank robbery turned hostage situation at a St. Cloud,...
DEVELOPING: Police responding to hostage situation at St. Cloud bank

Latest News

Augie women's tennis team has international roster
Augie women’s tennis team has truly international roster
Northwestern football team is happy to have another week together
Red Raiders football team is glad to have one more week together
SDSU is glad to face brand new opponent in Delaware
Jacks are excited to play a new team in Delaware in FCS Semi-finals Saturday
Hammerstom makes great catch as Lincoln edges Washington 5-4
Lincoln edges Washington 5-4 in HS Baseball