Valleyfair set to reopen this month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A popular summer tourist spot in the region is set to reopen after closing due to COVID-19 precautions.

Valleyfair will open its doors to the public at the end of May for the first time since 2019. Valleyfair closed its doors due to the pandemic 18 months ago.

The staff has been busy inspecting rides and preparing the park for reopening. Valleyfair will have COVID-19 safety precautions in place, including capacity limits, mask requirements, and social distancing.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.