Authorities: 3 dead after shooting, fire in Maryland

Baltimore County police spokeswoman Joy Stewart said at a news conference that officers...
Baltimore County police spokeswoman Joy Stewart said at a news conference that officers responded to reports of both a fire and active shooter in Woodlawn around 6:40 a.m. Saturday.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WOODLAWN, Md. (AP) — Authorities say three people are dead, including a suspect, and others are injured and unaccounted for after a shooting and fire in Maryland.

Baltimore County police spokeswoman Joy Stewart said at a news conference that officers responded to reports of both a fire and active shooter in Woodlawn around 6:40 a.m. Saturday.

Stewart said officers found an armed man outside and shot him.

Authorities then began fighting a fire that started in a townhouse and spread to two others. Stewart said that in addition to the suspect, two others were dead, two were injured and two were unaccounted for.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

