Avera’s Virtual Race Against Cancer kicks off Saturday

The 2021 Avera Race Against Cancer kicked off virtually Saturday in Sioux Falls.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 2021 Avera Race Against Cancer kicked off virtually Saturday in Sioux Falls.

The 33rd annual event will be virtual for a second year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Avera Health officials and participants kicked off the beginning of the event at the Avera Fitness Center in southeast Sioux Falls Saturday morning.

The Avera Race Against Cancer has supported cancer patients by raising more than $8 million to enhance programs and services at the Avera Cancer Institute. All proceeds benefit local patients and proceeds from the race will be used to launch a new wig program for area cancer patients.

Participants can walk, run, or join as a Sideline Supporter to further this cause. All who register on opening day will receive a Sport-Tek, long-sleeve Avera Race shirt. The event runs until the end of the month, so participants can get involved when they want.

Register and find more information, here.

