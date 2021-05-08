College Coaches Return For Riggs Academy High School Football Combine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Some future stars of the college gridiron were at the Sanford Fieldhouse this evening at the POWER Riggs Premier Football Academy High School Combine.

170 athletes went through a number of stations and drills with their times and results clocked and recorded.

26 college programs signed up for the event and, for the first time in two years, coaches were allowed to attend. Last year’s combine was entirely online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Academy director Kurtiss Riggs says having them back and on the sidelines makes a big difference.

