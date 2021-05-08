Cool, Cloudy Mother’s Day Ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Some much-needed rainfall moved in for our Saturday with most areas picking up a couple tenths of an inch. Even with that, temperatures are well below average for early May. The cooler weather will continue into our Mother’s Day but a slow warming trend is expected heading into this upcoming week.

TONIGHT: Scattered rain showers will continue throughout the evening hours as an upper-level wave attached to a low pressure in Kansas moves through. An isolated thunderstorm can’t be ruled out as well, but chances are relatively low. Rain will become more scattered into the overnight hours. Winds will be out of the E and NE at 5-20 mph. Lows fall back into the 30s to low 40s.

SUNDAY: A few showers may linger throughout the day across central South Dakota, but the rest of the area should remain cloudy. Some models do want to keep a few spotty showers for the eastern half of the area into the afternoon. High pressure will settle in Sunday night and clouds will gradually decrease throughout the night. Winds will be lighter out of the N at 5-15 mph. Highs top out mostly in the low to mid 50s with a few upper 50s possible. Lows fall back into the 30s, so some areas of frost could be possible.

MONDAY AND TUESDAY: Sunshine will return to begin the week with light winds, but temperatures will remain below average. Winds will be out of the NNW to NE at 5-15 mph with highs in the mid 50s to the low to mid 60s. Lows Monday night will be in the 30s once again so frost is once again possible, but lows Tuesday night will be closer to 40.

WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY: Rain chances have diminished for Wednesday into Thursday, but a scattered shower or two could be possible during that time. Skies will be partly cloudy to partly sunny otherwise with temperatures gradually trending back closer to average. Highs Wednesday will be in the low to mid 60s, but 70s will be more likely Thursday into Friday.

NEXT WEEKEND AND LONG TERM: The milder, more seasonable temperatures look to stay with us with scattered chances for showers and maybe even a few thunderstorms. Highs look to remain in the upper 60s to mid 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s. The latest 8-14 day temperature outlook, which runs from May 16-22, shows a better chance of above average temperatures and above average precipitation.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.