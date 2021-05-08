Avera Medical Minute
Former USF Coach Jed Stugart To Face SDSU In The Fall

Returns to South Dakota September 11th With Lindenwood
By Zach Borg
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State SDSU finalized their fall schedule and there’s a notable addition if you’re a Sioux Falls Cougar fan.

Lindenwood, led by former USF coach Jed Stugart, will be the Jackrabbits home opener on September 11th. Stugart guided the Coo through their transition from NAIA to Division Two from 2010 to 2016, going 65-17 with four postseason appearances.

He’ll be entering his fourth season at Lindenwood and took them to the Division Two playoffs in 2019.

