Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

FRISCO BOUND! Jackrabbits Destroy Delaware To Reach First Ever FCS Championship

SDSU scores 33 unanswered to win 33-3
Jackrabbits advance to FCS National Championship
Jackrabbits advance to FCS National Championship(Dakota News Now)
By Zach Borg
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the first time in program history, the South Dakota State Jackrabbits will play for a National Championship.

After falling behind 3-0, SDSU dismantled visiting Delaware in the FCS Semifinals, scoring the rest of the game’s points and winning 33-3 to advance to next Sundays FCS National Championship Game in Frisco, Texas.

The Jacks will face the winner of today’s other semifinal between James Madison and Sam Houston State on KSFY next Sunday at 1 PM.

Pierre Strong Jr. led the Jackrabbits with 73 yards rushing on 14 carries and a touchdown while Isaiah Davis added 70 yards. Mark Gronowski went 10-16 for 162 yards for two touchdowns. Strong also threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Gronowski.

This is a developing story. Please check back here for updated stats, highlights and reaction. We’ll have much more on Dakota News Now all night long.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 20-year-old Sioux Falls man is facing an assault charge in connection with a shooting in...
Sioux Falls shooting victim was shot in face, received non-life-threating injuries
Police are responding to a reported bank robbery turned hostage situation at a St. Cloud,...
Police: Suspect who held hostages at Minnesota bank arrested
Mickelson Middle School
Brookings mom searching for answers after a teacher allegedly pushed her kid
Aberdeen school district officials say disciplinary action has been taken against students for...
Aberdeen students disciplined for hate activity during Unity Week
A police official in Texas says 29 people have been recovered from a big rig that was stopped...
Police: 29 people recovered from semitruck in Texas

Latest News

Throws 1-Hitter in 3-0 victory over NDSU
SDSU Sweeps NDSU With A Pair Of One-Hitters
Wolves baseball swept in doubleheader in Bismarck
Northern State Postseason Hopes Take Hit In Doubleheader Losses At Mary
SDSU Sweeps NDSU With Pair Of One-Hitters
Northern Swept At Mary