Jackets, Raingear Needed Today; Cool, Cloudy Mother’s Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- After a pleasant stretch of weather to round out the first full week, the upcoming weekend looks cool and rainy... oh and a little breezy too.

TODAY AND TONIGHT: Rain will overspread the area, and while the rain won’t be all that heavy, the rain will be light to moderate throughout the day into Saturday night. A couple isolated thunderstorms could be possible too as well. Winds will be breezy out of E at 10-25 mph with higher gusts. If you are planning to head to the SDSU Football Game in Brookings, you will likely want to bring the jacket and raingear. Highs top out in the 40s to lower 50s with lows in the 30s to low 40s. Most areas could see a couple tenths of an inch, with the heavier totals expected across north central South Dakota, where they could see up to an inch. This rain should definitely help the drought situation a bit.

SUNDAY: A few showers may linger into Sunday morning, but most of the day will remain cloudy. Areas around Pierre could see some spotty showers lingering into the afternoon hours. Conditions will begin to clear Sunday night as higher pressure will slowly push the clouds out. Winds will be lighter out of the NE at 5-15 mph. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 50s, but lower 50s west. Lows fall back into the 30s, which means there could be some areas of patchy frost.

MONDAY AND TUESDAY: Monday looks decent with partly cloudy skies, but it will be cool with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s with a NE wind at 5-15 mph. Conditions remain quiet Monday night with lows in the 30s, so areas of frost could be possible once again. Tuesday will start pleasant but clouds will gradually increase ahead of a weak system. Highs Tuesday are in the mid 50s to mid 60s with lows in the 30s and 40s.

WEDNESDAY: We’ll see a partly to mostly cloudy sky with some scattered showers as a weak system passes by. Highs are in the 50s to low 60s with lows in the 30s and 40s with a SE wind at 5-20 mph.

THURSDAY AND BEYOND: Warmer air will finally start to move back in heading towards the end of next week into the following weekend. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine as well with minor chances for rain. A slightly better chance could return by next Sunday, but as always, we’ll watch the model trends over the coming days. Highs will rebound into the mid 60s to low 70s Thursday, but everyone should be in the 70s for the weekend.

