Northern State Postseason Hopes Take Hit In Doubleheader Losses At Mary

BISMARCK, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Northern State University baseball team fell twice to the University of Mary on Friday afternoon. The Wolves dropped to 15-21 overall on the year with one game remaining in the regular season and currently sit ninth in the league standings.

THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score Game 1: NSU 1, MARY 6

Final Score Game 2: NSU 3, MARY 4

Records : NSU 15-21 (14-18 NSIC), MARY 20-18 (17-14 NSIC)

Game 1

HOW IT HAPPENED

The University of Mary scored first in the contest, notching three runs in the second inning and two in the third

The Marauders extended their lead in the sixth, adding one more run

Reece Ragatz kept the Wolves from getting shut out, hitting his third homerun of the season; a blast to left center field

Northern tallied three hits in the contest and one error on defense

Brian Baker suffered his fourth loss of the season, giving up three earned runs in two innings of work

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

Game 2

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Marauders scored first again in game two with one run in the bottom of the third

Northern took a 3-1 lead in the top of the fifth with runs from Isaiah Chevalier Alex Gauer , and Jackson Meyer

Mary added chipped away notching one run in the fifth and sixth, before taking the 4-3 lead in the bottom of the eighth

The Wolves scored three runs on five hits with one error defensively

Seth Brewer tallied a no decision for NSU, throwing 7.0 innings with three earned runs, five hits, and ten strikeouts

Max Otto entered in the eighth and ultimately suffered the loss

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

UP NEXT

Northern concludes the regular season tomorrow at 12 p.m. versus the Marauders.

