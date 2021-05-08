Northern State Postseason Hopes Take Hit In Doubleheader Losses At Mary
Wolves trail Sioux Falls for last NSIC Tournament spot entering season’s final day
BISMARCK, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Northern State University baseball team fell twice to the University of Mary on Friday afternoon. The Wolves dropped to 15-21 overall on the year with one game remaining in the regular season and currently sit ninth in the league standings.
THE QUICK DETAILS
Final Score Game 1: NSU 1, MARY 6
Final Score Game 2: NSU 3, MARY 4
Records: NSU 15-21 (14-18 NSIC), MARY 20-18 (17-14 NSIC)
Game 1
HOW IT HAPPENED
- The University of Mary scored first in the contest, notching three runs in the second inning and two in the third
- The Marauders extended their lead in the sixth, adding one more run
- Reece Ragatz kept the Wolves from getting shut out, hitting his third homerun of the season; a blast to left center field
- Northern tallied three hits in the contest and one error on defense
- Brian Baker suffered his fourth loss of the season, giving up three earned runs in two innings of work
NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS
- Reece Ragatz: 1-for-3, 1 run, 1 RBI, homerun
- Karson Hesser: 1-for-3, double
Game 2
HOW IT HAPPENED
- The Marauders scored first again in game two with one run in the bottom of the third
- Northern took a 3-1 lead in the top of the fifth with runs from Isaiah Chevalier, Alex Gauer, and Jackson Meyer
- Mary added chipped away notching one run in the fifth and sixth, before taking the 4-3 lead in the bottom of the eighth
- The Wolves scored three runs on five hits with one error defensively
- Seth Brewer tallied a no decision for NSU, throwing 7.0 innings with three earned runs, five hits, and ten strikeouts
- Max Otto entered in the eighth and ultimately suffered the loss
NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS
- Isaiah Chevalier: 2-for-3, 1 run
- Alex Gauer: 1-for-3, 1 run, 1 RBI, double
UP NEXT
Northern concludes the regular season tomorrow at 12 p.m. versus the Marauders.
