SDSU Sweeps NDSU With A Pair Of One-Hitters

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State pitchers Grace Glanzer and Tori Kniesche each fired one-hit, complete-game shutouts to lead the Jackrabbits to a doubleheader sweep of North Dakota State Friday afternoon at Jackrabbit Softball Stadium.

With the 3-0 and 1-0 victories, the Summit League-champion Jackrabbit improved to 36-5 overall and 19-1 in league play. NDSU dropped to 16-26 overall and 11-10 in The Summit League.

GAME 1: SDSU 3, NORTH DAKOTA STATE 0

Glanzer took a no-hitter into the seventh inning before settling for her second one-hitter of the season.

The Jackrabbits scored an unearned run in the bottom of the first inning to take a 1-0 lead. Emma Osmundson reached on a fielders choice and advanced to third on an error after Cylie Halvorson’s single to center field. Jocelyn Carrillo then rolled a single up the middle to plate Osmundson.

The game remained 1-0 until the bottom of the sixth, when Carrillo led off the frame with her eighth home run of the season and Cheyanne Masterson followed two batters later with a solo shot off the scoreboard in left field.

Sam Koehn broke up Glanzer’s no-hit bid with a solid single up the middle with one out in the top of the seventh, but the returning freshman from Sioux Falls retired the next two Bison batters to preserve her fifth shutout of the season. She struck out four and walked two in improving to 15-3 on the season.

Carrillo, Masterson and Halvorson each tallied two of the Jackrabbits’ seven hits.

NDSU threatened in the fifth inning , loading the bases with two outs after both of Glanzer’s walks and another batter reaching on a fielders choice, but Glanzer induced a groundout to first base to end the frame.

Bison pitcher Lainey Lyle struck out five and walked four in a complete-game effort of her own.

GAME 2: SDSU 1, NORTH DAKOTA STATE 0

Kniesche ran her personal winning streak to 15 decisions, striking out 11 in another dominant performance.

The Jackrabbits tallied the lone run of the game in the bottom of the fourth as Masterson doubled off the right-center wall off Paige Vargas to drive in pinch-runner Olivia Pfeifer from first base. Kelsey Lenox opened the inning by drawing a leadoff walk.

Kniesche allowed an infield single to Emilee Buringa in the third inning and issued only one walk in running her record to 19-1. Lenox and Peyton Daugherty had the other hits for SDSU.

Vargas fanned 10 and walked five in six innings for NDSU.

UP NEXT

The two teams are scheduled to wrap up the regular season with a doubleheader Saturday. Start time has been moved up two hours at Jackrabbit Softball Stadium to 10 a.m..

NOTES

NDSU leads the all-time series, 75-49

The Jackrabbits homered for the 17th consecutive game in the opener, but had that streak end in Game 2

Glanzer also tossed a one-hitter March 19 against Northern Colorado

Kniesche had her streak of consecutive innings with a strikeout end at 23 in the sixth inning

Kniesche’s shutout also was her fifth of the season

Kniesche upped her season strikeout total to 155 in 105 innings and has notched double figures in strikeouts nine times this season, including each of her last five starts

Halvorson has reached base safely in 18 consecutive games

Jocelyn Carrillo had her 10-game hitting streak end in Game 2

