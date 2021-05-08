Avera Medical Minute
SDSU’s FCS Playoff Run Personal For Homegrown Players

24 Native South Dakotans Hoping To Help Jackrabbits Make History Saturday
By Zach Borg
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tomorrow the Jackrabbit football program has a chance to advance to a national championship game for the first time in their 120-year history when they face Delaware in the FCS Semifinals on ESPN (11:00 AM kickoff).

And that’s something very personal in a program that has a lot of home grown talent on it.

In all there are 24 native South Dakotans on the Jackrabbits roster. In addition head coach John Stiegelmeier and several of his assistants are SDSU natives and/or alums as well.

All of them grew up with Jackrabbit football and have seen how agonizingly close the program has gotten to a national championship game appearance in recent years.
Whether it’s making history, or trying to send their lone departing senior, Brookings Preston Tetzlaff, out on a high note, the chance to do it on their home soil means something extra to the boys from the 605.

The winner of the game will face either James Madison or Sam Houston State in the FCS National Championship Game on Sunday, May 16th in Frisco, Texas.

