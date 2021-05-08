Sioux Falls convention targets nationwide increase in homeschooling

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The pandemic drastically changed education for students across the country.

Most schools are now back in action with the ramp-up in vaccinations, however many parents are deciding to keep their kids at home.

Nationally, 5.4% of students were homeschooled in 2019-2020, the school year before the pandemic hit.

That number has since more than doubled to over 11% according to the United States Census Bureau.

These numbers do not count students that are working from home virtually with a private or public school.

This weekend, Teach SD Christian Homeschool Conference of South Dakota aims to provide resources to not only longtime homeschoolers,but to many of those who switched over during the pandemic.

“We’ve seen all kinds of families who were forced to homeschool who now realize my kids are now comfortable with what’s going on I really enjoy learning with my kids so we’re going to make this a full-time thing and I think that’s a big thing for the movement overall.”

The conference offered perspectives from speakers who have extensive knowledge about what it takes to homeschool. It also connected people with more resources for homeschooling.

At 5:30 p.m. Friday, the conference shifted into a concert in coordination with LifeLight.

“We want to get back into the rhythm of uniting together and worshiping together, and that’s why we created an event like this so we can just share the love of Sioux Falls that we have,” says Life Light coordinate Katana Thompson.

Event organizers say being able to have these two groups come together for a night of community, music, and fun is something they have been excited to do ever since the start of the pandemic.

“This will be the first time we do this but we’re looking ahead to the future and what this means for our community for this to become an annual thing,” said Life Light CEO Josh Brewer.

