Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Tawny Kitaen, actress famous for ’80s music video cameos, dead at 59

Tawny Kitaen, remembered for her cameos in several rock music videos, died on Friday.
Tawny Kitaen, remembered for her cameos in several rock music videos, died on Friday.(Source: KCBD Graphic)
By Digital Content Center
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (Gray News) - Tawny Kitaen, remembered for her cameos in several rock music videos, died on Friday. She was 59.

Kitaen died at her home in Newport Beach, California, according to a report from Variety. The cause of death has not been reported.

Kitaen first appeared in the music world in 1983 when she was on the cover of heavy metal band RATT’s self-titled debut album. She also appeared on their second album “Out of the Cellar,” which debuted in 1984.

She became cemented in rock music history with her several cameos in rock band Whitesnake’s music videos. Most famous is her appearance in the 1987 video of the band’s smash hit, “Here I Go Again.”

Kitaen also starred in “Bachelor Party” alongside Tom Hanks and acted in several television shows, including an episode of “Seinfeld.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 20-year-old Sioux Falls man is facing an assault charge in connection with a shooting in...
Sioux Falls shooting victim was shot in face, received non-life-threating injuries
Police are responding to a reported bank robbery turned hostage situation at a St. Cloud,...
Police: Suspect who held hostages at Minnesota bank arrested
Mickelson Middle School
Brookings mom searching for answers after a teacher allegedly pushed her kid
Aberdeen school district officials say disciplinary action has been taken against students for...
Aberdeen students disciplined for hate activity during Unity Week
A police official in Texas says 29 people have been recovered from a big rig that was stopped...
Police: 29 people recovered from semitruck in Texas

Latest News

This image released by the Italian Culture Ministry shows a cave near Rome where fossil...
Archaeologists discover remains of 9 Neanderthals near Rome
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008 file photo, traffic on I-95 passes oil storage tanks owned by the...
US pipeline company halts some operations after cyberattack
Baltimore County police spokeswoman Joy Stewart said at a news conference that officers...
Authorities: 3 dead after shooting, fire in Maryland
An injured school student is transported to a hospital after a bomb explosion near a school...
Bomb kills at least 30 near girls’ school in Afghan capital