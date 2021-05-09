Avera Medical Minute
Avera Race Against Cancer take place virtually(Cordell Wright)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Saturday marks the 33rd annual Avera Race against cancer, and for the second year in a row it took place virtually.

“The pandemic didn’t make cancer stop, we still need to provide the services for these patients,” Jackie Haggar-Tuschen said, the director of the Avera Fitness Center.

Karri Stearns, the group exercise coordinator at Avera fitness, has been involved with the race since it began. Originally just as a volunteer, but in 2004 she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“That first year after I was diagnosed, this whole race just had a whole new meaning for me,” Stearns said.

Karri has been cancer-free for 13 years.

This race means a lot to everyone involved, even though it’s taking place virtually.

“We still have a sense of community. People are just not gathering, but we still need the funds to support all the services that we provide,” Stearns said.

“The community that you find through Avera and through this event particularly is really something that is uplifting,” Chris Carter said, the race’s M.C and cancer survivor.

The ability to get involved with the Race Against Cancer will run through the end of May. You can register as a participant or make a donation at averarace.org.

