LIVE AT THE FCS PLAYOFFS: SDSU’s Justin Sell On Reaching The Championship & Plans For Frisco

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State Athletic Director Justin Sell has seen a lot of close calls and heartbreak over the last decade for the Jackrabbit football team in the FCS Playoffs.

So you can imagine why he felt like a proud father as he watch the Jacks reach their first ever FCS National Championship game with a 33-3 win over Delaware in the semifinals at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

We spoke live with Sell at the top of our 6:00 PM newscast getting his reaction to the win and a look at how an SDSU program which made just one postseason appearance in their entire NCAA Division Two history became a Division One power.

We also get the lowdown on ticket sales for those interested in going to Frisco as well as pep rallies and fan activities next week.

