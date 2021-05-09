O’Gorman Alum Taryn Kloth Finishes College Career In NCAA Beach Volleyball Tournament

GULF SHORES, AL (Dakota News Now) - Former O’Gorman Knight and Sioux Falls’ native Taryn Kloth got a chance to play in the NCAA Beach Volleyball Championships for LSU on national television.

She’d played indoor volleyball at Creighton from 2015-18 prior to grad transferring to Baton Rouge last year for the chance to play beach volleyball.

Kloth was teamed with Kristen Nuss as their #1 team (six total teams of two women play in matches). Kloth and Nuss beat Florida State in three sets to help the Tigers defeat Florida State 3-1.

In the evening they faced top ranked UCLA trying to keep their season alive. Though Kloth and Nuss won their number one pairs match in straight sets to cap off a 36-0 perfect season, LSU fell 3-2, putting an end to a fantastic career for the Sioux Falls native.

