SDSU Softball Finishes Four Game Sweep Of NDSU

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State softball team completed a doubleheader and series sweep over North Dakota State Saturday at a blustery Jackrabbit Softball Stadium.

With the 2-0 and 7-5 victories, the Jackrabbit completed regular season play at 38-5 overall and 21-1 in league play. NDSU fell to 16-28 overall and 11-12 in The Summit League.

GAME 1: SDSU 2, NORTH DAKOTA STATE 0

Grace Glanzer pitched five innings, allowing just three hits and recording three strikeouts.

The Jackrabbits’ pair of runs came in the bottom of the third when Rozelyn Carrillo and Emma Osmundson both homered to left field.

Tori Kniesche took over the pitching efforts in the sixth, recording three strikeouts while allowing a hit and a walk. Kniesche posted her first save of the season.

Jocelyn Carillo accounted for the third Jackrabbit hit with a double down the left-field line in the bottom of the sixth.

Bison pitcher Kara O’Byrne struck out eight and walked two in a complete-game effort of her own.

GAME 2: SDSU 7, NORTH DAKOTA STATE 5

The Jacks and Bison traded shares of the lead throughout the game until Kelsey Lenox’s three-run home run secured the win for SDSU in the bottom of the fifth.

NDSU scored a run in the second to take a brief lead until the Jackrabbits scored four runs in the bottom of the third thanks to an RBI double by Rozelyn Carrillo and a three-run home run by Cylie Halvorson. It was Halvorson’s 16th homer of the season, tying her with Devan Larsen (2015) and Ali Herdliska (2016, 2019) for the SDSU single-season record.

The Bison added one run in the fourth and three in the fifth to take a 5-4 lead. The game’s biggest hit came in the bottom of the fifth as Lenox’s three-run homer was enough to seal the Jackrabbits’ 38th victory of the season.

Kendra Conard gave up five earned runs, one walk, six hits and struck out one to record her second win of the season.

Up Next

South Dakota State will be the No. 1 seed at The Summit League Softball Championship May 12-15 in Fargo, N.D. SDSU is scheduled to play the winner of Kansas City and South Dakota Thursday at noon.

