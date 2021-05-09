Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota State University hosts two big events to close a challenging school year

SDSU Commencement Ceremony
SDSU Commencement Ceremony(Dakota News Now)
By Kevin Gonzalez
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Today was a unique day in Brookings with both commencement ceremonies and a semi-final football game happening which have never happened before on the same day.

The South Dakota State University campus was filled today with graduates, and their friends and family, along with football fans ready to cheer on the Jackrabbits.

“I’m pretty certain that all of our students graduating didn’t think that on this day there would be a semifinal football game in May, but it’s the world we live in today,” said Mike Lockrem, an SDSU spokesperson.

Colbin Larue a member of this year’s graduating class is glad he got to experience an actual commencement ceremony.

“It was a big deal for a lot of students, last year a lot of students missed out, so a whole bunch of them got to come back and walk this year,” said Larue. “It was a big desk for a lot of people, and it was in person, way better than looking at a computer screen if you ask me.”

Right after the commencement, you could find fans getting ready to watch some football.

This may be the only time both events are the same day here in Brookings, but for this day, it truly was a celebration of making it through a year like no other.

“To be here and see these people walk in and see the smiles on our graduate’s faces and knowing our football fan base and a lot of jackrabbit alums are really excited about a chance to earn a trip to a national championship, it’s hard to put into words,” said Lockrem.

