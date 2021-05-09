Sunshine, Seasonably Cool Temperatures to Begin the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- After a rainy and cool day Saturday, Mother’s Day turned out to be a lot nicer than expected for the eastern half of the area. Areas in central and western South Dakota dealt with cloudy skies and a few rain showers. A drier stretch of weather looks to settle in to begin the week with temperatures remaining below average for the middle of May.

TONIGHT: High pressure will settle in, allowing skies to clear out. Winds will become rather light as well out of the N and NW. Lows will fall back into the 30s, so areas of frost is expected in spots. A FROST ADVISORY may be needed for parts of the area, so be sure to bring in those plants or cover them up. Some of the colder pockets could drop into the 20s.

MONDAY: High pressure will give us a sunny to partly cloudy sky with a light breeze out of the N at 5-15 mph. Highs top out in the mid 50s to low 60s, which is 10-15 degrees below average. Monday night will feature light to calm winds with a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky. Lows fall back into the upper 20s to mid 30s, so frost will be an issue once again overnight.

TUESDAY: Sunshine will continue with a few clouds from time to time. Winds will become SE at 5-15 mph as the high drifts east. Highs will remain in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows fall back into the mid 30s to low 40s as a more southerly wind takes over Tuesday night, along with a few extra clouds. Frost should not be a concern Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY: The southerly breeze will continue with a partly cloudy to partly sunny sky. A stray shower could be possible in spots, but I’m keeping rain chances less than 20% for now. Highs will be in the 60s Wednesday, but warming into the mid 60s to low 70s Thursday, which is closer to where we should be at this time of the year.

FRIDAY INTO NEXT WEEKEND AND BEYOND: A more unsettled weather pattern looks to take shape. There will chances of scattered showers and some thunderstorms each day from Friday into the early parts of the following week, but keep in mind that it won’t rain the entire day and this is still subject to change as well. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s. The latest CPC 8-14 day outlooks, which runs from May 17-23, shows temperatures above average with above average precipitation... if it all verifies of course.

